Style & Fashion

New Croc styles offer fanny packs, beads and more

You've heard of Crocs, the simple, comfortable boat shoe that comes in bright colors.

Now, you have some new and unusual choices.

The Pocket Croc combines two of the most controversial fashions in the world -- fanny packs and Crocs.

A Japanese fashion company partnered with Crocs to create the Croc with a fanny pack attached to its ankle strap.

They retail for $53.

But, that's not all.

Crocs also has a new visor-adorned style. It's a Croc with a see-through visor attached to the toe.

They come in black and white.

And how about the festival-ready Crocs with beaded, suede-like fringe attached to the top. They cost $68.

And finally, the bespoke platform-style Crocs with extravagant gems. They're the most expensive at $87.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionshoesbig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News