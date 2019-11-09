Fans trampled as they attempted to enter ASTROWORLD Festival: HFD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were transported to the hospital before the ASTROWORLD festival Saturday at NRG Park.Gates didn't open until noon at Travis Scott's much anticipated festival, but chaos had already begun outside.Houston Fire Department confirmed three people were transported to Memorial Hermann with minor leg injuries after being trampled as they attempted to enter the festival.One twitter user captured the moment barricades collapsed in the video above. The gates fell to the ground, allowing hundreds of fans to stampede into the festival at once.50,000 people are expected at the festival this year.ABC13 caught dozens of Travis Scott fans setting up camp Friday night, trying to become the first to claim prime viewing spots at NRG Park.