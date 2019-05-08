Family & Parenting

Mother skips her own graduation to attend son's

A Michigan mother faced a dilemma when her own college graduation was at the same time as her son's graduation in a different city.

Of course Sharonda Wilson did what most mothers would do and decided to skip her own to attend her son's.

When both of their schools found out about the predicament, they came up with a better idea.

Mom and son walked across the stage together at Central Michigan to accept their degrees!

Wilson earned a bachelor of science in business administration from Ferris State University and her son, Stephan, earned a bachelor of arts in music theater from Central Michigan.

Stephan Wilson said being able to graduate alongside his mom made the already monumental day even more memorable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinggraduationfamilycollegeu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News