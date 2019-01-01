HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Airport System is reminding nursing mothers about accommodations recently added to Bush Intercontinental Airport to help take the stress out of travel.
IAH has five nursing mothers' rooms and there's an AC and USB power outlet, a table and nursing glider chairs in each one.
The rooms also have changing tables and an area to temporarily store strollers. Three mothers, along with their children, can comfortably fit in each room, the airport says.
IAH has four private nursing rooms located in the following areas:
Terminal A, between gate A2 and The Breakfast Klub
Terminal A, near gate A17
Terminal C, across from gate C4
Terminal C, inside the women's restroom, across from gate C4
Nurseries with a baby crib and rocking chairs can be found in Terminals B and D:
Terminal B, upstairs on the way to gates B85-B88
Terminal D, next to the Chapel, between the KLM Crown Lounge and the British Airways Lounge, opposite gates D8-D9. The Terminal D nursery also has a private restroom.
Houston Airports says the change comes after noticing how the lack of adequate accommodations for nursing mothers has become more publicized.
Adding the rooms to the airport for nursing mothers is a long-overdue amenity, says Frances Gallagher, Project Manager, HAS Infrastructure.
Gallagher led the Mothers' Nursing Rooms project at IAH, adding that a mother can let herself in the room, lock the door, nurse the child or pump the breast milk in private, then let herself out.
Texas law allows a woman to breastfeed her child in any location.
