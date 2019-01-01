FAMILY & PARENTING

Bush Intercontinental Airport offers breastfeeding rooms for nursing mothers

EMBED </>More Videos

Rooms for nursing moms offered at IAH.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Airport System is reminding nursing mothers about accommodations recently added to Bush Intercontinental Airport to help take the stress out of travel.

IAH has five nursing mothers' rooms and there's an AC and USB power outlet, a table and nursing glider chairs in each one.

The rooms also have changing tables and an area to temporarily store strollers. Three mothers, along with their children, can comfortably fit in each room, the airport says.

IAH has four private nursing rooms located in the following areas:

Terminal A, between gate A2 and The Breakfast Klub
Terminal A, near gate A17
Terminal C, across from gate C4
Terminal C, inside the women's restroom, across from gate C4

Nurseries with a baby crib and rocking chairs can be found in Terminals B and D:

Terminal B, upstairs on the way to gates B85-B88
Terminal D, next to the Chapel, between the KLM Crown Lounge and the British Airways Lounge, opposite gates D8-D9. The Terminal D nursery also has a private restroom.

Houston Airports says the change comes after noticing how the lack of adequate accommodations for nursing mothers has become more publicized.

SEE ALSO: Austin mom brings new meaning to words 'cover up' in viral breastfeeding photo


Adding the rooms to the airport for nursing mothers is a long-overdue amenity, says Frances Gallagher, Project Manager, HAS Infrastructure.

Gallagher led the Mothers' Nursing Rooms project at IAH, adding that a mother can let herself in the room, lock the door, nurse the child or pump the breast milk in private, then let herself out.

Texas law allows a woman to breastfeed her child in any location.

RELATED: New law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybreast feedingbabiesbush intercontinental airporttravelparentingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
Christmas miracle: Couple adopts 7 boys
Man celebrates 1st Christmas ever with long-lost father
'Aquaman' Jason Momoa crashes newlyweds' wedding photo shoot
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Lowe's employee shot by shoplifting suspect
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Dana Holgorsen to become new UH head football coach
Father charged with murder in crash that killed 11-year-old
4 men accused of stealing $500K in tequila
Air quality improving after hazardous levels of smoke
NEW YEAR'S BABIES! Meet the first babies of 2019 in Houston
Lost wedding ring found, thanks to Instant Pot
Show More
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
Driver killed in foggy New Year's crash in SW Houston
Fog to blame for crashes involving 7 vehicles on Hwy 146
Fog blamed for massive pileup of 20 to 30 vehicles
Teen shot during fight over fireworks on New Year's Day
More News