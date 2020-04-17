disney

Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a nighttime story

Families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear pre-recorded bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse and friends.

If your kids have trouble falling asleep at night, some of Disney's most recognizable characters are here to help.

The company is bringing back its beloved "Disney Bedtime Hotline" to help bring a little magic to fans and families everywhere.

Now through April 30, families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The hotline is available in the United States only and is limited to one message per call.

Families looking for more bedtime fun can also download free sleep activity cards and sleep progress charts or check out Disney's Sleep Shop line, which includes its Bedtime Adventure subscription box.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
