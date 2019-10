Family demands answers after Alvin police shot man to death outside church

EMBED >More News Videos Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a church in Alvin.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Isaac Chapa is filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Alvin Police Department. Police shot and killed Chapa in July 2018 near Alvin Missionary Baptist Church. The family is now pleading for answers as to why he was shot."Please come forward, we want to know what happened," said Chapa's sister, Melina Gonzalez.The family has requested bodycam video, Chapa's autopsy report and the police report, but say Alvin police won't give it to them."The complete secrecy in this situation is horrible, but it speaks volumes something wrong happened and it was the Alvin Police Department that did something wrong," said the family's attorney, Randall Kallinen.Chapa's father, Isaac Chapa, said, "What we're looking for is clarity and understanding. We want to understand why my son was fatally shot."The family also says police raided their home.Police tell ABC13 officers did give repeated commands for Chapa to drop a weapon and that after getting him on the ground, police say he brought that weapon back up as officers moved in on him. That's when they say an officer shot him, ultimately killing him."If there was wrongdoing on my son's part, I want to know what it was. I want to know what actually happened. We're hearing so many different stories which one is the truth? That's what we want to know," said Chapa.Alvin Police responded to the lawsuit with the following statement: