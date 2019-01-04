Sheriff: Fake pastor caught carrying drug-filled Bible into jail

LAURINBURG, North Carolina --
Authorities said a North Carolina man posing as a pastor tried to smuggle drugs into a detention facility by hiding them in a Bible.

Narcotics investigators had suspected someone was bringing drugs into the facility, and they were able to identify the alleged suspect through an undercover operation.

According to the Scotland County Detective Division's Facebook page, 28-year-old James A. Morman III visited the jail on Dec. 31 disguised as a minister.

A search of the Bible he carried revealed Suboxone strips, an opioid medication used to treat opioid addiction, inside.

Authorities then conducted a sweep of the entire detention facility and found other illegal substances and contraband.

Morman and jailed inmate Bryson Brown have been charged in connection with the operation.

Both were charged with felony possession of controlled substance within a prison or detention facility, felony delivery of a controlled substance to an inmate, controlled substance schedule III, and misdemeanor simple possession of schedule III.
