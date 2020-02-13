Teen reported fake robbery to see friend "get jacked up by police," deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been charged after deputies say he sent a text message to 911 and reported a fake robbery in Spring because he wanted to see his friend get taken down by police as a joke.It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Monday at the Easy Stop Food Store at 5001 Treaschwig Road.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Levontae Grant texted 911 saying two men were robbing the store at gunpoint."A call like that is like, everyone coming to it because it's life and danger," said Capt. Toby Hecker.When deputies arrived, they confirmed a robbery was not taking place. They also spoke with several other convenience stores in the area, who also said they weren't robbed.Deputies said Grant told them he made the false report because he wanted to see his friend "get jacked up by the police."Grant was charged with giving a false report to police. Deputies told ABC13 they're also investigating to see if Grant is the same person involved in previous prank 911 calls made to the Precinct 4 Constable's office."It puts not only the public in danger, because of that, it takes [deputies] away from where they should be and areas they should be patrolling," said Hecker.Grant was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail. He is currently out on bond.