Crime & Safety

Extra counselors on hand at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Pearland ISD librarian Belinda Hernandez was found shot to death in her kitchen.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Students and staff at Pearland's Shadycrest Elementary return to school with tragic news from over the weekend.

Beloved Pearland ISD librarian Belinda Hernandez was found shot to death in her kitchen Saturday. Police said Belinda's body was discovered by her daughter.

Her husband, Houston police sergeant Hilario Hernandez, was arrested hours later in Kingsville, Texas, about 100 miles north of the Mexico border in a hotel. He's now facing murder charges.

Investigators haven't said why they think Hilario killed his wife.

The two had been married for more than three decades and have two children together.

A long-time family friend of Belinda shared her memories with ABC13 Eyewitness News, one as recent as Friday afternoon when she saw Belinda at Shadycrest Elementary School.

"Gave her a hug and you would have never known that anything was wrong. She seemed happy," she said.

Meanwhile, Hilario remains in the Brazoria County jail after he was transported from Kingsville. ABC13 exclusively captured the moment he arrived at the jail Sunday afternoon.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 Eyewitness News exclusively captured the moment Hilario Hernandez arrived at the jail Sunday afternoon.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonpearlandwoman shothomicide investigationhomicidewoman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
The Big Dance: March Madness phrases and traditions explained
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
Dr. Dre criticized after bragging of daughter's USC acceptance
What school districts are doing to get ready after ITC fire
Show More
Couple rescued after nightmare cruise off Norway
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
Girl Scout Troop on edge after robber takes off with cookie money
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Altercation turns into deadly stabbing in Galveston: Police
More TOP STORIES News