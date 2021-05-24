coins

Some pocket change could be worth up to $1K

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Some pocket change could be worth up to $1K

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The coins in your pocket could be worth big bucks.

One hopeful collector thought she had something of value, but wasn't sure.

Margaret Matt asked ABC13, but this was job for an expert.

To the untrained eye, a penny is not worth much, but when Matt inherited her father's coin collection, she was certain one of the coins could be worth hundreds of dollars.

The coin in question is a penny from 1909.



If you find a 1909 penny with an S on the front and the letters VDB on the back at the bottom, it could be worth nearly $1,000.

We asked Matthew Duncan at U.S. Coins to take a look.

"What we have here is a 1909 P, no VDB," said Duncan.

RELATED: People try to make money off coins after 1943 penny found to be worth $200K
EMBED More News Videos

After a rare 1943 penny sold for more than $200,000, people are reaching out to see if their coins are worth anything.



Matt's coin was minted in Philadelphia. Those 1909 pennies are not as valuable as the pennies minted in San Francisco that carry have the letters VDB on the back.

Disappointing, but Duncan says people should always look at their change, because those highly valuable VDB pennies still pop up in regular circulation.

ABC13 asked Matt if her search was like a finding a needle in a haystack.

COINS TO CASH: How to check if your spare change is worth thousands of dollars
EMBED More News Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains why rare coins could be worth thousands of dollars.



"Yes, it is, and I am still looking for what that needle looks like," Matt said.

Coins and bills with errors on them are also very valuable. So, take a close look at your money.

The folks at U.S. Coins say if you are not sure, take it to an expert.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonmoneyvintagecoins
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COINS
5 notable women to be featured on new US quarters
What mom, daughter did with 80,000 penny child support payment
The move to a cashless society because of a pandemic
1 Chick-fil-A offering free chicken for your extra change
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News