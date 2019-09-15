Estranged boyfriend shoots and kills young mother, then himself: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young mother was shot and killed Saturday morning outside the Pine Lake Village Apartments in Greenspoint.

Family say the victim, Antoinette Sloan, leaves behind a 4-month-old daughter.

Houston Police responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found Antionette had been shot twice in the back of the head.

Her family believes her estranged boyfriend is to blame.

Her parents, Anthony and Irma Sloan, thought the past was behind their daughter when she left her abusive boyfriend and came home two months ago.

"He said he wanted to kill her and he succeeded," says father, Anthony.

They heard the gunshots outside their home Saturday morning.

They say Antoinette was going out to her car to get her notes. She was studying to get her social work license and had just gotten her masters degree in social work.

"Sure enough, there she was. She was alive when I got there. She was alive. She was gasping for air and I kept telling her, 'Fight Antoinette, fight.' But, for whatever reason she didn't make it," recalled her mother.

Irma and Anthony will now take care of her daughter.

"I just never imagined this," Irma said.

They say they knew the boyfriend wasn't good for her.

Irma's has a message for other women who may be in an abusive relationship.

"Ladies, if you're in a violent relationship, don't wait. Don't wait. Don't be scared. There are shelters. There there are people to help you."

Police told ABC13 Saturday night the suspect committed suicide shortly after killing Antionette.

