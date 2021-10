EON is on the cutting edge of smarter body contouring!

Sponsored By





Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!On October 27 we talked to experts on the EON Smarter Body Contouring system, to get the scoop on this state the art technology! The EON system is a samrter body contouring laser that specializes in targeting unwanted abdominal fat. Backed by years of research by industry leading scientists and doctors, EON leverages unique touchless technology to advance the laser aesthetic industry. Top-of-the-line robotic precision delivers laser energy and cooling simultaneously for a comfortable patient experience. To see if this process is right for you, you can find a provider here.