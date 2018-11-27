HOLIDAY

Check out the incredible gingerbread houses created at this year's national competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Each entry is required to be comprised of at least 75 percent gingerbread.

Phillip Knorr
Each year, competitors at the National Gingerbread House Competition bring the idea of playing with your food to a whole new level.

Gingerbread enthusiasts and creative types from all over North America come together in Asheville, NC to show off their skills.

Over the last 26 years, the eye-popping pieces have become a symbol, marking the beginning of the holiday season.

A panel of judges evaluates every creation based on originality/creativity, difficulty, overall appearance, precision, and consistency of theme.

To make it especially fun, each entry is required to be comprised of at least 75 percent gingerbread.



Since 2013, The National Gingerbread Competition started a holiday parking program which has raised more than $340,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

The 2018 winning entries in the categories of adult, teen, youth and child include:
Grand Prize Winner, Adult:
Julie and Michael Andreacola, Indian Trail, NC
Adult Second Place:
Catherine Beddall, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Adult Third Place:

Grier Rubeling, Cary, NC
Teen (13- to 17-year-olds) First Place:
Courtland High School German Club, Spotsylvania, VA
Teen Second Place:
Gabriella Arthur, Easley, SC
Teen Third Place:
Chloe Jennings, Purlear, NC
Youth (9- to 12-year-olds) First Place:
The Salty Sketeboarding Bears on Mars, Asheville, NC
Youth Second Place:

Carly and Katie Owens, Taylorsville, NC
Youth Third Place:
S'morals, Greenville, SC
Child (5- to 8-year-olds) First Place:
Cabarrus Charter Kids, China Grove, NC
Child Second Place:
David and Trenton Hodges, Asheville, NC
Child Third Place:
Addison Bennett, Rutherfordton, NC
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentholidaychristmascompetitionNC
HOLIDAY
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
How you can help others on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Oscar-winning director Bernardo Bertolucci dies at 77
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
Rules
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston rappers Ghost and Kenny Lou shot outside Club Onyx
BBQ owner says he was burned by couple using phony bills
It's Simone Biles Day! Star gymnast receives Houston holiday
Mayor visits Lamar HS after student killed near campus
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
JJ Watt sets date for annual charity classic in 2019
Wake up like Beyonce at new themed hostel
Houston Texans cheerleaders announce new coach
Show More
Family hopes new Sandra Bland documentary will inspire change
Stage set for former Pres. Barack Obama's visit to Houston
Gender reveal party sparks 47,000-acre wildfire
J.J. Watt's family was group texting him as he played Monday
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
More News