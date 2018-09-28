Star power packed into the weekend as multiple concerts hit Houston

On the East Freeway closures from Magnolia to Sheldon

On the Gulf Freeway expect congestion in the League City area

The Eastex Freeway near I-10 east and the Gulf Freeway

290 near Bingle and Fairbanks

288 from Holly Hall to 610.

From downtown to the suburbs, there's a concert for almost every music lover in the Houston area this weekend.A lot of star power will be in town as Drake takes the stage at Toyota Center Saturday night. Taylor Swift is set to perform at NRG with Camilla Cabello and Charli XCX.Down the Southwest Freeway, Lauryn Hill will be in Sugar Land.To avoid a rocky drive, here's a reminder of major road construction projects around town:Ozzy Osbourne shook up The Woodlands Friday night. Florence and the Machine will take over the stage Saturday night.That's a lot of star power packed into this last weekend of September.