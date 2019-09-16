Arts & Entertainment

Rod Stewart discloses successful treatment for prostate cancer

By ABC7.com staff
Rod Stewart has revealed that he's been successfully treated for prostate cancer after a three-year fight.

The 74-year-old British music legend - whose countless hits include "Maggie May" and "I Don't Want To Talk About It" - talked about his illness at a fundraising event in England for the Prostate Project over the weekend.

Stewart told the crowd he was diagnosed during a routine check up in 2016 - and was given the all-clear in July of this year.

The rock star is urging other men to get regular check-ups.

The World Health Organization says prostate cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer in the world, with some 1.3 million cases in 2018.
