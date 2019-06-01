Star Wars Land

Review of Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge from 1st park visitors

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The countdown is over. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge finally opened to the public inside Disneyland on Friday.

Eager fans with the first reservations started waiting at 5 a.m.

Guests received wristbands corresponding with their four-hour time slot, and many said it made traveling to another planet, easy.

"I was very worried about ... chaos, but no, everything was calm, everything was organized," said David Sanchez of Huntington Beach.

So how did the first group of visitors react to the 14-acre planet of Batuu and the massive Millennium Falcon? They were in awe.

EMBED More News Videos

Visitors to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy Edge can get behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon, making a smuggling run with the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy."



"We felt like we were in a different world. I mean we didn't hear any other music from any other land it was truly like we were on Batuu," said Jude Tedmori of Glendale.

Two friends who flew in from Boston Thursday night were taking home more than $5,000 worth of "Star Wars" merchandise. Others were just thrilled to be part of this historic opening.

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Nine-year-old Cassidy Sanchez's review? "It was the best thing of my life."

If you would like to visit Galaxy's Edge, keep in mind that until June 23, you will need a reservation to get in. After that, reservations will no longer be required, but guests will use a "virtual queue" through their smartphones that will alert them when they may enter the new land.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimdisneygalaxy's edgedisneylandstar warsstar wars land
STAR WARS LAND
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew'
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge virtual queuing system: What you need to know
Disney World hikes annual pass prices
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News