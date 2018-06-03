Rapper Kanye West releases highly anticipated album, 'Ye'

West hosted a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night that was also livestreamed online.
Chris Rock, Teyana Taylor and wife Kim Kardashian-West attended the party.
In a tweet, Kardashian-West said Kanye shot the album's cover with his iPhone.
Kanye shot the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party 😂🔥❤️🔥🙏🏼🔥— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2018
The cover shows a Wyoming landscape with the words "I hate being Bi-Polar, its awesome."
Weeks prior to the album release, West made headlines after his comments on slavery in a TMZ interview, saying that slavery was a "choice." The rapper received a lot of backlash from the comment.
The album touches on personal moments in West's life, from his wife's reaction to his slavery comments, to his battle with substance abuse.