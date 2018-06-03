KANYE WEST

Rapper Kanye West releases highly anticipated album, 'Ye'

Rapper Kanye West releases highly anticipated album, 'Ye'

Rapper Kanye West released his highly anticipated album weeks after expressing controversial opinions on slavery and his support for President Trump.

West hosted a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday night that was also livestreamed online.

Chris Rock, Teyana Taylor and wife Kim Kardashian-West attended the party.

In a tweet, Kardashian-West said Kanye shot the album's cover with his iPhone.

The cover shows a Wyoming landscape with the words "I hate being Bi-Polar, its awesome."

Weeks prior to the album release, West made headlines after his comments on slavery in a TMZ interview, saying that slavery was a "choice." The rapper received a lot of backlash from the comment.

The album touches on personal moments in West's life, from his wife's reaction to his slavery comments, to his battle with substance abuse.
