'Unable to accept': Queen Latifah declined the Marian Anderson award

Queen Latifah declines award. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Queen Latifah has declined an award named for a pioneering opera singer, citing personal reasons.

The Marian Anderson Award made the announcement on its website.

The organization says its Nov. 20 awards gala will be rescheduled, and it "hopes to honor Queen Latifah in the future."

The event is now postponed until a later time, as the award's board of directors seek a new honoree.



A statement on the Marian Anderson Award website reads:

The Marian Anderson Award will be rescheduling its 2018 Marian Anderson Award Gala originally scheduled for November 20, as Queen Latifah is unable to accept this year due to personal reasons. We look forward to honoring her in the future. A new date and other details will be announced shortly. Single tickets for the November 20 Gala Concert will be honored on the new date. If you have any questions, please email patronservices@ticketphiladelphia.org, or call the Kimmel Center Box Office at 215-893-1999 (open daily from 10am to 8pm). We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your support.


Queen Latifah would have been the youngest person and the first rapper to receive the Marian Anderson Award.
