The Marian Anderson Award will be rescheduling its 2018 Marian Anderson Award Gala originally scheduled for November 20, as Queen Latifah is unable to accept this year due to personal reasons. We look forward to honoring her in the future. A new date and other details will be announced shortly. Single tickets for the November 20 Gala Concert will be honored on the new date. If you have any questions, please email patronservices@ticketphiladelphia.org, or call the Kimmel Center Box Office at 215-893-1999 (open daily from 10am to 8pm). We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your support.