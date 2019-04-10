kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian reportedly studying to be lawyer, doing apprenticeship at San Francisco law firm

SAN FRANCISCO -- Keeping up with the Kardashians in the courtroom?

Kim Kardashian West is apparently spending a lot of time in San Francisco, where she's reportedly doing an apprenticeship with a law firm.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West attends White House prison reform meeting with Jared Kushner

The 38-year-old reality star is following in her father's footsteps and studying to become a lawyer.

In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian West reveals she plans to take the bar in 2022, after beginning a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer.

RELATED: Grandmother freed by Trump after Kim Kardashian West's appeal reunites with family

Kardashian West says she decided to embark on the journey after "seeing a really good result" with Alice Marie Johnson, a non-violent drug offender.

Last year, she successfully petitioned President Trump to commute Johnson's life sentence.

See more stories and videos related to Kim Kardashian.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscokim kardashiancelebritydistractionbuzzworthy
KIM KARDASHIAN
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Taylor Swift pens scathing Tumblr post about Scooter Braun
Kim K's new shapewear line sparks backlash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News