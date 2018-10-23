HALLOWEEN

Kid wins Halloween with his epic crochet 'Slimer' costume from 'Ghostbusters'

EMBED </>More Videos

Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! A kid in Ohio deserves the big size chocolate candy bar his epic crochet "Slimer" costume. (Stephanie Pokorny via Storyful)

MENTOR, Ohio --
Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! A kid in Ohio deserves the big size chocolate candy bar for his epic crochet "Slimer" costume.

His mom made it and shared video of her son Jack showing off his new costume by doing some dance moves.

Stephanie Pokorny creates elaborate costumes using crochet. This Halloween, Jack chose to be the character "Slimer" from 1984 film Ghostbusters.

Mom says she included an extra-special finishing touch to the costume by adding some glow-in-the-dark paint so that it would light up at night.

The lucky little boy had his choice of crocheted creations for Halloween. His mom also made an impressive Predator costume. Pokorny has made other crocheted costumes in the past but says she got especially ambitious about it this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenfashioncostumesDo It Yourselfsocietyholidayu.s. & worldohiofamilybuzzworthy
HALLOWEEN
This W. Houston home is a haunted house that's to die for
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Disney Night' takes over the ballroom on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
Lift from Thor: Hitchhiker gets picked up by Chris Hemsworth
SPONSORED: Disney On Ice: Frozen Contest
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky numbers?
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm a potentially catastrophic Cat. 4
Wet weather likely Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
Trump's Houston speech: 3 important moments from the rally
Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
Harris County sees record-breaking early voter turnout
University of Utah student shot to death on campus
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Driver charged in road rage crash appears in court
American tourist found dead near Club Med in Turks and Caicos
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Musician hurt by falling stage light: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
More News