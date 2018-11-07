This year's lineup includes Christmas classics like "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas," as well as a few fan-favorite films like "Toy Story" and "The Lion King."
New this year, the fun begins even earlier with a Kickoff to Christmas lineup throughout November.
Here's the schedule for 25 Days of Christmas. Freeform premieres are in bold.
All times are Eastern Standard Time.
Saturday, December 1
7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:05am/8:05c Home Alone 3
11:10am/10:10c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
1:15pm/12:15c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:20pm/2:20c Christmas with the Kranks
5:25pm/4:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:35pm/6:35c The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size
Sunday, December 2
7am/6c Home Alone 3
9am/8c Eight Crazy Nights
11am/10c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1:05pm/12:05c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2:35pm/1:35c Life-Size
4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9pm/8c Life-Size 2
11pm/10c The Holiday
Monday, December 3
7am/6c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c The Truth About Christmas
2:10pm/1:10c The Holiday
5:25pm/4:25c Life-Size 2
7:25pm/6:25c The Santa Clause
9:30pm/8:30c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12am/11c The Family Stone
Tuesday, December 4
7am/6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8am/7c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
11:30am/10:30c Love the Coopers
2:05pm/1:05c The Family Stone
4:10pm/3:10c This Christmas
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12am/11c Home Alone 3
Wednesday, December 5
7am/6c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
9am/8c Mickey's Christmas Carol
11am/10c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c Home Alone 3
2pm/1c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:05pm/3:05c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:10pm/4:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55pm/7:55c Christmas with the Kranks
12am/11c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Thursday, December 6
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
12pm/11c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:05pm/1:05c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
3:10pm/2:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50pm/3:50c Christmas with the Kranks
6:55pm/5:55c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
8:55pm/7:55c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
12am/11c Call Me Claus
Friday, December 7
7:30am/6:30c Jingle All the Way 2
11am/10c Call Me Claus
1:10pm/12:10c Unaccompanied Minors
3:15pm/2:15c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
5:15pm/4:15c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
7:20pm/6:20c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
9:50pm/8:50c Disney's A Christmas Carol
11:55pm/10:55c A Belle for Christmas
Saturday, December 8
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
8am/7c A Belle for Christmas
10:10am/9:10c Unaccompanied Minors
12:15pm/11:15c Deck the Halls
2:20pm/1:20c Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:25pm/3:25c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:30pm/4:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
8pm/7c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
9pm/8c The Santa Clause
11pm/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1am/12c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Sunday, December 9
7am/6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30am/6:30c Deck the Halls
9:30am/8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
10:35am/9:35c Life-Size
12:40pm/11:40c Life-Size 2
2:45pm/1:45c Christmas with the Kranks
4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause
6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9pm/8c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:35pm/10:35c Love the Coopers
Monday, December 10
7am/6c This Christmas
11am/10c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c Love the Coopers
2:35pm/1:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:40pm/3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9pm/8c No Sleep 'Til Christmas
12am/11c Holiday in Handcuffs
Tuesday, December 11
7am/6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30am/6:30c Unaccompanied Minors
11am/10c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12:35pm/11:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:40pm/1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20pm/3:20c Jingle All the Way 2
6:25pm/5:25c Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:30pm/7:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
12am/11c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Wednesday, December 12
7am/6c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
11:30am/10:30c Jingle All the Way 2
1:30pm/12:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
3pm/2c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30pm/3:30c Ice Age: Continental Drift
6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo
9pm/8c Disney's A Christmas Carol
12am/11c Call Me Claus
Thursday, December 13
7am/6c Call Me Claus
11am/10c No Sleep 'Til Christmas
1:05pm/12:05c This Christmas
3:40pm/2:40c Holiday in Handcuffs
5:45pm/4:45c The Holiday
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause
12am/11c Deck the Halls
Friday, December 14
7am/6c The Family Stone
11am/10c Angels Sing
1:05pm/12:05c The Mistle-tones
3:10pm/2:10c Christmas with the Kranks
5:15pm/4:15c Deck the Halls
7:20pm/6:20c The Santa Clause
9:25pm/8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30pm/10:30c The Family Stone
Saturday, December 15
7am/6c Mickey's Christmas Carol
7:30am/6:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9am/8c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30am/9:30c Christmas with the Kranks
12:35pm/11:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:40pm/1:40c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
4:40pm/3:40c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
6:45pm/5:45c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size 2
Sunday, December 16
7am/6c A Belle for Christmas
9am/8c Jingle All the Way 2
11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12pm/11c DisneyPixar's Toy Story
2pm/1c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2
4:05pm/3:05c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 3
6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15pm/8:15c Disney's A Christmas Carol
11:20pm/10:20c A Miracle on Christmas Lake
Monday, December 17
7am/6c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9am/8c Angels Sing
11am/10c Call Me Claus
1pm/12c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:05pm/2:05c Deck the Halls
5:10pm/4:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
7:15pm/6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55pm/7:55c Paddington
12am/11c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Tuesday, December 18
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Mickey's Christmas Carol
8am/7c Call Me Claus
10am/9c The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:35am/10:35c Paddington
1:35pm/12:35c Christmas with the Kranks
3:40pm/2:40c The Truth About Christmas
5:45pm/4:45c The Holiday
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause
12am/11c 12 Dates of Christmas
Wednesday, December 19
7am/6c Snow
9am/8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11am/10c The Family Stone
1pm/12c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
2pm/1c The Holiday
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15pm/8:15c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size
Thursday, December 20
7am/6c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
8:30am/7:30c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10am/9c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30am/10:30c Life-Size
1:30pm/12:30c Life-Size 2
3:30pm/2:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35pm/4:35c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
6:40pm/5:40c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles
9:20pm/8:20c Ice Age: Continental Drift
11:25pm/10:25c Life-Size 2
1:30am/12:30c Mickey's Christmas Carol
Friday, December 21
7am/6c Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
8:30am/7:30c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10am/9c The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special
10:30am/9:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
11am/10c Mickey's Christmas Carol
11:30am/10:30c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:30pm/11:30c Love the Coopers
3pm/2c Ice Age: Continental Drift
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c No Sleep 'Til Christmas
Saturday, December 22
7am/6c A Miracle on Christmas Lake
9:40am/8:40c The Santa Clause
11:50am/10:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:55pm/12:55c DisneyPixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
2:25pm/1:25c Disney's Prep & Landing
2:55pm/1:55c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:25pm/2:25c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05pm/4:05c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause
9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55pm/10:55c Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, December 23
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
9:40am/8:40c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:45am/10:45c DisneyPixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:15pm/11:15c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1:20pm/12:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
3pm/2c Christmas with the Kranks
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55pm/10:55c Life-Size 2
Monday, December 24
7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11am/10c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30pm/11:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:05pm/1:05c Jingle All the Way 2
4:10pm/3:10c Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:15pm/5:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause
12am/11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, December 25
7am/6c Disney's Prep & Landing
7:30am/6:30c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8am/7c Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11am/10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40pm/11:40c Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:40pm/1:40c Christmas with the Kranks
4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55pm/7:55c Disney's The Lion King (1994)
12am/11c Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride
