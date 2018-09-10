U.S. & WORLD

Cirque Du Soleil show cancelled after audience sprayed with oil

REDMOND, Washington --
A Cirque du Soleil performance in Washington state ended abruptly when a hose on a hydraulic system broke and sprayed audience members with what the theatrical company says was vegetable-based oil.

The equipment malfunction happened Friday evening during a performance in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. No one was hurt.

King County Sheriff's Office officials tell The Seattle Times that an equipment malfunction occurred and there's nothing suspicious.

Audience member Jonathan Fay says the liquid shot from the stage and went back multiple rows. People on stage began slipping.

Cirque du Soleil in a statement says audience members will be reimbursed.

A Cirque du Soleil performer died in March during a performance in Florida when his hand slipped off double rings and he fell 20 feet.
