ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid could be subpoenaed over Fyre Festival payments

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrity supermodels subpoenaed over Fyre Festival payments

Several celebrity models paid to promote "Fyre Festival" could appear in court.

The modeling agency for Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and the models themselves, can now be subpoenaed.

Monday, a judge ordered the agencies to disclose any payments they received to promote the failed 2017 festival.

"Fyre" was supposed to be a lavish music festival on a private island in the Bahamas, costing attendees thousands of dollars per ticket.

RELATED: Promoter in failed Fyre music festival arrested

The event descended into chaos after organizers failed to provide more than the basic necessities for concertgoers.

Revelers expecting to stay in ritzy villas, instead, found simple, unmarked, white tents as their accommodations.

The festival's founder, Billy McFarland, was ultimately sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.

As for Jenner, she was one of the models who helped promote the event through ad campaigns and social media.

Court records say the women received thousands of dollars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldfestivallive music
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Caelynn reveals past sex assault to Colton on date
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
Oscars 2019: What to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
HPD chief recalls struggle that left suspects dead, officers shot
Shelter-in-place after oil tank explodes in Liberty County
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime in Chicago: police
Astros' mascot Orbit offering surprise Valentine's visits
Bar workers accused of selling cocaine to undercover cops
How to rid your house of dog smell
Show More
Man stole laxatives thinking they were painkillers: Police
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
Kenny & Ziggy's offering free food for Houston officers
Officer in critical condition shot in line of duty before
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
More News