Several celebrity models paid to promote "Fyre Festival" could appear in court.The modeling agency for Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, and the models themselves, can now be subpoenaed.Monday, a judge ordered the agencies to disclose any payments they received to promote the failed 2017 festival."Fyre" was supposed to be a lavish music festival on a private island in the Bahamas, costing attendees thousands of dollars per ticket.The event descended into chaos after organizers failed to provide more than the basic necessities for concertgoers.Revelers expecting to stay in ritzy villas, instead, found simple, unmarked, white tents as their accommodations.The festival's founder, Billy McFarland, was ultimately sentenced to six years in prison for fraud.As for Jenner, she was one of the models who helped promote the event through ad campaigns and social media.Court records say the women received thousands of dollars.