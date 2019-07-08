Arts & Entertainment

Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20

LOS ANGELES -- Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel's "Descendants" franchise and the television show "Jessie," has died at the age of 20, ABC News has confirmed.

Boyce's family confirmed his death Saturday night to ABC News.

Boyce's cause of death was due to "an ongoing medical condition."

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a family spokesperson said. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Cameron Boyce is seen at the 2017 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise "Descendants," died July 6, 2019. He was 20 years old.



Boyce first gained stardom in the Disney Channel show, "Jessie."

His role in the "Descendants" films launched him to even greater fame.

The Los Angeles premiere of the latest "Descendants" film is later this month.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisioncelebrity deathsdisneydisney channel
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News