Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater

A group of moviegoers in New Jersey got to meet the superhero herself.
Brie Larson surprised fans at the AMC theater in Clifton on Saturday.
"I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson says in a video posted by Marvel Studios.
#CaptainMarvel herself, @brielarson, popped in to a few theaters on Saturday night to surprise fans on opening weekend! #HigherFurtherFaster pic.twitter.com/3hToHKTois— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 10, 2019
The actress even got behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.