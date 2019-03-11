Arts & Entertainment

Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater

EMBED <>More Videos

Brie Larson surprises 'Captain Marvel' fans. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Some "Captain Marvel" fans have quite the story to tell.

A group of moviegoers in New Jersey got to meet the superhero herself.

Brie Larson surprised fans at the AMC theater in Clifton on Saturday.

"I just heard I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself," Larson says in a video posted by Marvel Studios.



The actress even got behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviesmovie theatermovie newsmarvel
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy dies in apartment fire, babysitter hospitalized
United plane engine catches fire before safely landing at IAH
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in bag
3 people injured in drive-by shooting in SE Houston: deputies
Fiancé mourns loss of clerk fatally shot during robbery
Donor gives Louisiana Cajun Navy new flood rescue vehicle
Los Tigres del Norte set RodeoHouston attendance record
Show More
UH Cougars defeat Cincinnati to claim conference title
3-year-old cancer patient gets $1,000 donation from constable
Vincent van Gogh exhibit opens at Museum of Fine Arts
I-45 near downtown reopened after emergency pothole repair
Parts of HLSR Agventure back open after water main break
More TOP STORIES News