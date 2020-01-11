Arts & Entertainment

Batman's sidekick, Burt Ward, gets Hollywood star next to Adam West's

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- It's taken more than 50 years, but the man who played Batman's sidekick, Robin, has earned a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Burt Ward with a star on the famous walk Thursday.

The 74-year-old Ward says he grew up in Los Angeles dreaming of becoming Superboy, but when he had a chance to audition for Robin in the 1960s Batman television series, he jumped.

"This little boy that grew up in this town, that daydreamed every single day when the other kids were out playing with friends and I was by myself, all I wanted to be was a superhero," Ward said. "I got it!"

Ward's star sits next to that of the late Adam West, who played Batman. The TV series only lasted three seasons but has become a cult favorite since it was cancelled in 1968. Even though Batman was the main character, Ward says Robin had a strong fan following as well.

"So many kids relate to Robin more than Batman," Ward told Eyewitness News. "They knew they could ride in the Batmobile, they could fight with Batman, they could climb the walls, they could do all things that Batman did and yet still be a kid."
