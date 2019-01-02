ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child

Video of a ramp agent at Toronto Pearson International Airport is bringing smiles to even more people than he imagined.

TORONTO --
Jahmaul Allen said he saw a child crying on an airplane he was directing down the tarmac.

"I felt like I needed to brighten that child's life," Allen told ABC News recently. "I just made her smile ... so then I continued to dance."
That's when someone pulled out their cellphone and started recording the event.

That video has now been seen by millions of people.

"I just love what I do and I love making the passengers happy," Allen said.

Allen told ABC News his sudden internet stardom came as a surprise. He said he still enjoys dancing, but he doesn't plan to let it get in the way of achieving his dream of becoming a pilot.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
