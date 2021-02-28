the bachelor

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho to host 'The Bachelor: After the Final Rose' special

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
"The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" has a new host!

Bestselling author, on-air personality and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho will host the special that is set to air immediately following "The Bachelor" season finale.

Acho and "The Bachelor" official Twitter accounts made the announcement on social media Saturday.




"It's both an honor and privilege to be hosting 'After the Final Rose.' This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history," said Acho.

Acho will sit down with Bachelor Matt James to discuss his season, his final decision and where he is now. The three final women, Bri, Michelle and Rachael will also be making an appearance during the one-hour special.

The news comes following the recent announcement that longtime host Chris Harrison is "stepping aside" from his role in the franchise after defending one of the contestants who has come under scrutiny for past racist social media posts.

Earlier this month in an interview, Harrison appeared to defend a "Bachelor" contestant who has come under fire for past racist social media posts. Rachael Kirkconnell was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. She also found herself in hot water after a TikTok went viral, claiming to show Kirkconnell liking posts with the Confederate flag and even sharing QAnon conspiracy theories.

Harrison had previously told "Extra" correspondent and former star of "The Bachelorette," Rachel Lindsay, that the pictures were a long time ago and spoke out against cancel culture.

"Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference," Harrison said during the interview.

Harrison later posted a statement to Instagram and said he is "deeply remorseful" and he apologized to "the Black community, to the BIPOC community."

It is unclear if or when he will return to the show franchise, according to previous reports.

"The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" will air Monday, March 15.

