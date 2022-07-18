brain aneurysm

Emilia Clarke brain damage: 'Game of Thrones' star says parts of brain are 'missing' after aneurysms

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Emilia Clarke aneurysm: Actress says parts of brain are 'missing'

CHICAGO -- Actress Emilia Clarke said parts of her brain are "missing" after suffering two aneurysms.

During an interview with BBC's "Sunday Morning," the "Game of Thrones" star said the life-threatening aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 left her in excruciating pain, CNN reported.

And so much of her brain was left functionless, it's remarkable that she's able to live a completely normal life.

RELATED: 'Game of Thrones' pop-up bar opens in Lincoln Park

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series, said she's incredibly grateful for her recovery.

She said the show lifted her up and gave her purpose during that time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorbrain aneurysmenglandu.s. & world
BRAIN ANEURYSM
What is a brain aneurysm? Signs, symptoms and treatment to know
14-year-old Cypress dancer in coma after aneurysm rupture
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
Aquatic therapy, rap help boy recover from brain aneurysm
TOP STORIES
ERCOT's energy projection shows demand cutting it close Monday
2 sisters shot by woman in Houston's southside, police say
HPD sergeant stops possible mass shooting at the Galleria
Here's why you likely won't get any rain over the next 10 days
Woman charged with intoxicated manslaughter after crash, police say
Life-saving generator gifted to Pct. 4 deputy hurt in ambush shooting
Man shoots people who tried to help woman being assaulted, HPD says
Show More
Man accused of threatening neighbor with shotgun in N. Harris Co.
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
Sen. Ted Cruz calls SCOTUS same-sex marriage ruling 'clearly wrong'
Dozens of vases stolen from gravesites at Baytown cemetery, HCSO says
Time to learn! Aldine ISD expands Additional Days School Year program
More TOP STORIES News