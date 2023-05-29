ABC13 Houston welcomes meteorologist Elyse Smith to ABC13 Weather Team

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- There's a new face bringing you the weather in Houston. Meteorologist Elyse Smith has joined the ABC13 Weather Team and will make her first appearance in Monday's newscasts.

Elyse will join the weekend evening team alongside anchor Tom Abrahams. She will also spend time reporting in the field on weather and climate issues.

With Elyse joining the team, the ABC13 Weather Team now has six degreed meteorologists - and is evenly split with three males and three females!

"We are thrilled to bring Elyse aboard with her passion for serving people and telling the weather and climate stories that matter most to our community. Expanding our weather team allows us to reach even more people on more platforms as viewers change the way they consume our weather information," said ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog.

Elyse comes to Houston from WGRZ in Buffalo, where she spent the last 3.5 years. In 2022, Elyse was honored by the New York State Broadcasters Association for "Outstanding Weathercast."

Prior to that, she spent nearly three years in Jefferson City, Missouri. Elyse was nationally recognized for her work during the 2019 Jefferson City tornado and helped her news team earn the 2020 National Murrow Award for Breaking News.

Elyse is a graduate of Valparaiso University with a Bachelor's Degree in Science in Meteorology with minors in math and theater. ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee is also a fellow Valpo grad and has mentored Elyse. Ginger surprised Elyse during her first newscast with a video message sharing how proud she was that she landed a job on the ABC13 team.

Elyse is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the American Meteorological Society. She is originally from Naperville, Ill. and is a world champion Irish dancer!

Follow Elyse on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.