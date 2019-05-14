Scooter attack: Man arrested for using electric scooter to beat woman to death

LONG BEACH, California -- A suspect has been arrested in the death of a woman who was beaten with a Bird scooter, police say.The attack happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.The woman was walking on the street when a man began attacking her, police said.A bystander tried to intervene, but the suspect grabbed a Bird electric scooter from a nearby yard and continued beating the woman.The suspect then fled the scene.Paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.The victim was later identified as Rosa Elena Hernandez, 63, a resident of that Long Beach neighborhood. She was dropping off a gift at a relative's home when she was attacked by the suspect, who police say she did not know.By 5 p.m., Long Beach police took a person of interest into custody at a Circle K in the area.He was later arrested for murder and was being held on a $2 million bail. His name has not been released.Monday night, shocked friends and family walked from Hernandez's home to where she was brutally attacked."Rosa was the neighborhood babysitter. She took care of people's kids. Sweetheart, a loving person, very kind, generous," said neighbor Latoni Robinson.A GoFundMe page was set up to help Hernandez's family with funeral expenses. To donate,