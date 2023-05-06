WATCH LIVE

Harris County election information for May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 5:22AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As voters head to the polls on May 6, here's what you need to know.

There are elections in Katy, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Pearland, Friendswood, and West University. There are several candidates for city council, as well as school district boards, and proposed bonds.

In Pearland, voters will decide on a bond project that addresses drainage issues, as well as city council. West University residents are deciding on a mayor.

Where to vote:

  • In Harris Clounty, 126 vote centers will accept voters from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 6.
  • Harris County voters with something on their ballot can use any vote center.

    • Results for the election will be available at the following sites:

    Harris County

    Fort Bend County

    Katy

    Katy ISD

    Pearland

    West University

    Friendswood

    Galena Park ISD

    La Porte ISD

