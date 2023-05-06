Harris County election information for May 6, 2023

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As voters head to the polls on May 6, here's what you need to know.

There are elections in Katy, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Pearland, Friendswood, and West University. There are several candidates for city council, as well as school district boards, and proposed bonds.

In Pearland, voters will decide on a bond project that addresses drainage issues, as well as city council. West University residents are deciding on a mayor.

Where to vote:

In Harris Clounty, 126 vote centers will accept voters from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 6.

Harris County voters with something on their ballot can use any vote center.

Results for the election will be available at the following sites:

Harris County

Fort Bend County

Katy

Katy ISD

Pearland

West University

Friendswood

Galena Park ISD

La Porte ISD