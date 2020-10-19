Driver with toddler in car becomes unconscious, hitting and killing 70-year-old in Memorial area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in her 70s was killed when she was hit by a driver who became unconscious Monday morning in the Memorial area, the Harris County District Attorney's Office says.This happened around 7 a.m. at 13100 Kimberley Lane at Brittmoore, not far from a school.The district attorney's office says the driver, a young mother, had her 2-year-old child in the car when she was on Kimberley and hit several curbs and signs before losing consciousness.The victim, who was walking with a friend at the time, saw the car coming and tried to jump out of the way before she was hit.She was taken to the hospital, where she died.Officials with the district attorney's office say the driver didn't show signs of intoxication and may have had a medical issue. She is cooperating.Authorities believe the driver lives in the area and may have been heading home.No charges have been filed.