EMBED >More News Videos Pasadena ISD students raise money to buy teacher who is color blind special glasses

One kindergarten teacher at Willis ISD went above and beyond for her student who was bullied.Shannon Grimm noticed her student Priscilla Perez was bullied for her short hair. Grimm decided to take matters into her own hands and got a haircut.Now, she and Priscilla are rocking the same hairdo. They even have matching bows they wear together every day.