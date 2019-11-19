Education

TSU investigating 'improprieties' regarding admissions process

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Southern University's Board of Regents announced an internal investigation uncovered "improprieties related to the admissions process."

According to the university, the preliminary findings of the investigation were confirmed and given to local authorities, though it's unclear what exactly the improprieties were.

The university said the person involved is no longer a TSU employee, and the school is cooperating with authorities and launching a full review of its admission process.

"This includes enrollment, financial aid, scholarship protocols and standards for all University colleges," TSU stated. "This process is being conducted using independent auditors, attorneys and outside experts."

TSU said it will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.
