EDUCATION

'Sesame Street' introduces Lily, a muppet created to educate children on homelessness

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeless muppet will be introduced for the first time on "Sesame Street" as a way to raise awareness about childhood homelessness. (KABC)

A homeless muppet will be introduced for the first time on "Sesame Street" as a way to raise awareness about childhood homelessness.

Lily, who is 7, will be the new character whose family lost their home. She was originally described as being "food insecure" because her family lacked consistent access to food. But now, Sesame Workshop has expanded her storyline to include that her family stays with friends.

Her journey with homelessness won't appear in televised episodes - she'll be featured in online videos, storybooks and interactive online activities.

The initiative was launched Wednesday as part of the "Sesame Street" in Communities program. As part of the initiative, there are also free and bilingual materials created to help children experiencing homelessness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsesame streetchildrenhomelessinternetu.s. & worldentertainmenttelevision
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Kempner High School delayed 2 hours today due to power outage
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Roberts Elementary of Brazosport ISD
Professor: Straight A's don't lead to career success
More Education
Top Stories
Off-duty officer jumps into action to help after horrific crash
New details surface on driver accused in deadly Hwy 99 crash
Next storm COULD bring snow to north Texas early Friday
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Kempner High School delayed 2 hours today due to power outage
Not guilty verdict in gruesome grilling murder in San Antonio
Teen springs into action to save woman from assault
The 60: Stories you need to know
Show More
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at restaurant
Thieves with bad spelling steal family's gifts and ornaments
Jose Canseco wants to be Trump's next Chief of Staff
3 trapped in West Virginia coal mine for 5 days found alive
Bank surprises single mom and pays off $150K in student loans
More News