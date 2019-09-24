Education

Sam Houston State and College of the Mainland sign agreement to share students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two area colleges have signed an agreement to share students.

The move allows students applying to College of the Mainland to also apply for joint admission at Sam Houston State.

Students can also earn credit at both institutions, and have access to facilities and sporting events.

"This is a unique and important opportunity for both schools and especially benefits our students," said Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland.

"The great advantage of this 'joint agreement' is that it allows students to be COM students while at the same time be Bearkats, earning credits at both schools simultaneously."

"This agreement with College of the Mainland will bring important educational opportunities to more students in a convenient and timely manner," said Dana Hoyt, president of Sam Houston State University.

"We are constantly looking for innovative ways to ensure students receive access to a quality and affordable education necessary to prepare them for the workforce."

Students accepted under joint admission must meet all admission requirements for both institutions to retain their eligibility in the program. While in the program, students have the option to transfer, alternate enrollment between institutions or co-enroll at their discretion.

The agreement was signed during an event at SHSU on Sept. 12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexas cityhuntsvillesam houston state universitycollegecollege student
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Man attacked by intruders carrying gun and machete: constable
Former cop claims self-defense in apartment mix-up murder
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter
New app analyzes your texts to improve your relationships
Owners of Montrose restaurant fed up after 4th break-in
I-10 traffic jams continue after barge crash
Show More
University of Houston QB to sit out remainder of season
Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota
La Porte student accused of making gun threat arrested
Imelda forces Kingwood couple to restart repairs from May flood
Baby dolphin found with shark bites receiving care in Galveston
More TOP STORIES News