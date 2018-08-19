Green, gold, and love, that's what some Santa Fe parents like Stacy Howard David and students are placing everywhere visible in the community."We are supporting our community and advocating for our community and we are spreading acts of kindness," said David.The group spent the weekend decorating the town with school colors.When students return Monday, they'll see noticeable changes at all campuses, especially at the high school where 10 lost their lives in a May school shooting.As they enter the doors, students will go through metal detectors at all campuses, a new front entrance with bulletproof glass has been constructed at the front of the high school, and panic buttons have also been installed.Additional police officers will be at the school along with security assistance. Teachers, including substitutes, have also gone through additional safety training.It will be a tough day as they all return to the place their classmates and teachers lost their lives but parents like David say they want them to know they are not alone."I love my community, I can't say good enough things about my community and I will always volunteer for them," said David.