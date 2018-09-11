The controversy started over what the principal of Santa Ana High School perceived as a racist tone.The theme of the game that night at Aliso Niguel High School was "Red, White and Blue," to commemorate 9/11.But Principal Jeff Bishop says some students used the patriotic theme to discriminate instead.He said there were signs that referenced President Trump and he felt targeted his school's mostly Hispanic student body.He said when Aliso Niguel scored, he heard chants of "USA, USA," as if the home team's players were Americans playing another country.He plans to address the issue at a future school board meeting.Aliso Niguel Principal Deni Christensen said the game was intended as a patriotic celebration. She said when she and the assistant principals learned of the political signs, they had them removed. She said the chants of "USA, USA" were not intended as an affront to Santa Ana.In a letter to her school community, she said she will be meeting with student leaders and staff to review the purpose of the patriotic theme."However, I am deeply saddened that anyone could categorize our students or community as 'racist' and I have made that very clear. We have nothing but respect for Santa Ana High School, and all schools," Christensen said.