Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Earning a bachelor's degree from Lone Star College is on the way to becoming a reality for students.The school announced during a Board of Trustees meeting last Thursday that it has received approval to offer a bachelor's of science degree in nursing and a bachelor's of science degree in energy, manufacturing and trades management.The school is also on track to offer a bachelor's degree in its cybersecurity program, putting Lone Star College among a small group of community colleges to offer such degrees.Lone Star College officials say they still need to receive approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, but two of the three programs have received approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Once they're given the green light, the programs should start in the fall semester of 2020. Lone Star expects to hear back from SACSCOC on their decision in January 2020.The organizational structure of the program must also be approved.The system says it's planning to start recruiting students for the programs after the first of the year."All three bachelor degree programs are designed to accommodate the working adult student. Traditional age students will be well served through the programs, but adult students who have completed an associate degree, been in the workforce, and are seeking professional advancement that requires a bachelor's will have scheduling and support tailored to their needs," Valerie Jones, LSC associate vice chancellor of academic affairs, said.The programs will run on an 8-week schedule, often at night, to allow students to focus on only two classes at a time."The bachelor's degrees will reflect Lone Star College's commitment to high quality, affordable education providing the last two years of the bachelor's at the same rate as the AAS degrees that lead up to them," Jones said.Currently the Lone Star College - University Center offers a program to transfer students where they can start their education at the college and complete it through a partnership with universities, including Lamar University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Stephen F. Austin State University, National American University, Sam Houston Statement University and University of St. Thomas.According to the LSC website, students can take classes at the LSC-Montgomery campus and LSC-University Park without having to travel to the universities.This new bachelor's degree program would be separate from that.