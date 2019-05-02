Klein ISD students share their passion through 'Klein Talks'

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Elementary and high school students recently had the opportunity to share their passions with the community through a school district hosted event called Klein Talks.
Similar to TED Talks, each student got up on stage and discussed their special interests by showcasing their expertise on various topics.
"In Klein ISD, we're so passionate about the student voice," said Klein ISD Deputy Superintendent Jenny McGown. "And so, an event like Klein Talks really helps both elevate and celebrate student voice in a way that we can share with the entire community, outside the walls of our school."
With over 100 applicants, 12 student finalists were chosen. From gaming, the fine arts and even sports, they all braved the fear of public speaking and presented their talks in front of an audience.
