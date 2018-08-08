Houston teen likely to fly a plane before driving a car

A Houston area teenager recently won a highly competitive scholarship putting her on track to earn a pilot's license before her driver's license.Kaitlinn Brandon, 17, is part of Porter High School's JROTC. Cadet Brandon, as she's known around the halls, dreams of becoming an Air Force pilot.Cadet Brandon spent the summer studying aviation at Auburn University in Alabama. She was selected to be part of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Private Pilot Scholarship Program.More than 1,000 applied across the country. Only 120 got into the program."I see myself in the military training to be a pilot for the U.S. Air Force," said Brandon. "We had different lessons. In my plane, there was a flight instructor always with me. He's always there to help me out as the pilot. The very first few weeks he was helping me take off and land. The last weeks I was there, I was acting pilot in command. I was taking off and landing."Cadet Brandon said she plans to finish the few hours needed to get her private pilot's license here in Texas.