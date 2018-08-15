EDUCATION

Creech Elementary in Katy reopens for first time since Harvey

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Back to school is taking on a whole new meaning for Creech Elementary School in Katy ISD.

The school was flooded during Hurricane Harvey. On Wednesday, it reopened its doors to more than 700 students for the first time since the storm.

"The whole building was underwater, at least 18 to 24 inches in the entire building. I walked in here three or four days after the water receded and I turned left. This is the first room I came into and there were books all over the place that had floated off the shelves," said Principal Euberta Lucas.

The district spent $7 million repairing and remodeling the school.

Now it's not just back, but better than ever.

"It's like when you remodel your home, and you get to do all those really great extra little things in it and it is just beautiful," said Susan Stormer. The school was named in honor of Stormer's mother.

"Just seeing the excitement in the eyes of the parents and the students this morning, it is really wonderful," said Stormer.

Thirteen other Katy ISD schools were damaged by Hurricane Harvey, but Creech was the worst.

The renovations took nearly a full year, but teachers, parents and students say it was worth the wait.

RELATED: Hurricane Harvey can't stop teachers and students at Creech Elementary

