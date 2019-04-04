HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston's Texas Center for Learning Disabilities received a large grant from an anonymous gifter in order to "preserve and enhance" the program.
Founded in 2006 and funded by grants from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the center investigates the diagnosis, treatment, and causes of learning disabilities in children and adolescents, the university said in a statement.
"We are so grateful for the extraordinary generosity that continues our ability to be a powerful force for change and improvement in the learning and lives of children with disabilities," said UH President Renu Khator.
The TCLD is just one of three National Institute of Child Health and Human Development-funded national learning disability centers in the U.S.
For more details about TCLD, click here.
$10M grant awarded to UH's Texas Center for Learning Disabilities by anonymous donor
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News