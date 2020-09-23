Sports

Houston Dash player tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dash players and staff are in isolation after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the team said immediately after the first positive result, the player, who is asymptomatic, self-isolated under a strict protocol. A second test for the player confirmed the positive result.

The Dash did not identify the player with the positive test.

The team is conducting contact-tracing, and training sessions were temporarily closed until all team members can be tested.

The National Women's Soccer League testing protocol has all NWSL players undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests twice weekly. The confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.

The Dash remain scheduled to play the Orlando Pride this Saturday at BBVA Stadium.
