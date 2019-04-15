DWI suspect found naked in family's home after crashing car in their backyard

By Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, Connecticut -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after being found wandering around a home that wasn't his naked.

Joseph Achenbach, 35, was arrested Saturday in Newtown after a family discovered him in their home.

Police say he crashed his car in the home's backyard and got in through a side door.

They say his clothes were nowhere to be found. It's believed he was also driving while nude.

He'll be arraigned on trespassing and DWI charges later Monday.
Related topics:
newtownnaked mandwi
