DWI suspect found naked in family's home after crashing car in their backyard

NEWTOWN, Connecticut -- A Connecticut man is facing charges after being found wandering around a home that wasn't his naked.Joseph Achenbach, 35, was arrested Saturday in Newtown after a family discovered him in their home.Police say he crashed his car in the home's backyard and got in through a side door.They say his clothes were nowhere to be found. It's believed he was also driving while nude.He'll be arraigned on trespassing and DWI charges later Monday.