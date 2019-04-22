Driver slams vehicle into early voting location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting will continue at a southeast Houston polling location even after a driver slammed his or her vehicle into a polling place.

Crews are working to clean up the mess from the wreck Monday afternoon at the Scarsdale Annex at 10851 Scarsdale Blvd.

Staff told Eyewitness News one worker was scratched during the incident.

The Harris County Clerk's Office initially said it would move the polling site, but later said it was fully operational after the crash, so relocation was not necessary.

Polls at Scarsdale Annex will remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Tuesday, April 30. The hours for Sunday, April 28 are 1-6 p.m.
