Woman with viral 'F Trump' sticker on truck gets fraud charges dropped

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly three years after making headlines for a controversial sign about President Donald Trump, charges against a Fort Bend County woman have been dropped.

Karen Fonseca had a decal on her pickup truck in 2017 that read, "F-U Trump" and "F-U for voting for him."

She was arrested for felony fraudulent use of identifying information, which prosecutors said, at the time, was unrelated to the issue with the truck.

Fonseca's charges were dismissed last week. According to court documents, she is required to make full restitution to the victim.

In 2017, Fonseca told ABC13 her family was expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with President Trump.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls wrote a Facebook post at the time saying he had "received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359."

During a press conference, Nehls said he had no regrets about the controversial Facebook post.

