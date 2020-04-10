Disneyland Resort raises American flag on Main Street, creates moment of hope amid COVID-19 crisis

The American and Californian flags were both raised along Main Street, U.S.A. during the ceremony, which took place at approximately 6:30 a.m.
MORE: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak
The resort, which remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, posted about the event on Facebook, captioning the ceremony as follows:
Cast members at the Disneyland Resort are continuing to raise the American flag on Main Street, U.S.A. during the park's closure. May this simple moment be a source of hope and inspiration for you today. It's also a heartfelt reminder that our traditions are still very much alive.
WATCH: Disneyland's Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with at-home performance
MORE: How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.