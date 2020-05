Disney Parks across the world may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company is making sure you can still enjoy one of their favorite park snacks right from the comfort of home.The recipe for the parks' famous churro bites was released on the Disney Parks Blog for families to recreate.Disney closed its parks, including Disneyland and Walt Disney World, until further notice on March 27 amid the coronavirus outbreak.Since then, the company shared a video of its new parade "Magic Happens" online and released Disney and Pixar's new film "Onward" early on Disney+ for families sheltering at home.